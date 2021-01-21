On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Montana 78, Sacramento St. 66

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      

MONTANA (7-7)

Bannan 0-3 3-4 3, Steadman 2-7 0-0 4, Egun 0-0 0-0 0, Vazquez 1-6 0-0 2, Whitney 3-7 8-10 14, Owens 8-13 3-4 22, Parker 2-2 0-0 4, Beasley 3-6 10-10 17, Anderson 5-5 2-2 12. Totals 24-49 26-30 78.

SACRAMENTO ST. (5-3)

Esposito 8-17 8-12 24, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 5-9 0-1 11, FitzPatrick 3-10 0-0 8, Fowler 5-8 2-2 13, Hector 1-2 0-0 2, McCullough 1-2 0-0 3, Highler 0-1 0-0 0, Monteiro 1-1 0-0 2, Hardee 0-2 0-0 0, Chappell 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 25-53 11-17 66.

Halftime_Montana 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Montana 4-13 (Owens 3-5, Beasley 1-3, Whitney 0-2, Vazquez 0-3), Sacramento St. 5-19 (FitzPatrick 2-7, Fowler 1-2, McCullough 1-2, Davis 1-3, Hardee 0-1, Hector 0-1, Esposito 0-3). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_Montana 29 (Steadman 7), Sacramento St. 29 (Esposito 12). Assists_Montana 13 (Parker 7), Sacramento St. 11 (Fowler 4). Total Fouls_Montana 20, Sacramento St. 20.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 Leverage FedRAMP-Authorized Solutions...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s