Montana 84, Whitworth 67

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:41 pm
WHITWORTH (0-1)

Liam 6-10 0-0 13, Lopez 6-12 0-0 13, McDermott 4-6 0-2 8, R.Anderson 5-9 0-0 11, Paxton 2-6 4-6 8, Fogle 1-8 0-0 2, Lackey 2-4 0-0 4, Vargas 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Hjort 0-0 0-0 0, Holtz 0-1 0-0 0, Sonneborn 0-0 0-0 0, Thorne 1-1 0-0 3, Twenge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 4-8 67.

MONTANA (5-6)

Bannan 4-7 3-3 11, Owens 3-6 4-4 10, Steadman 4-7 0-1 8, Vazquez 4-8 3-4 14, Whitney 5-7 2-2 12, Beasley 3-9 4-4 12, Parker 2-2 0-0 4, Carter-Hollinger 1-3 1-2 3, Egun 2-3 2-2 7, M.Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, F.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 20-24 84.

Halftime_Montana 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Whitworth 5-21 (Thorne 1-1, Lopez 1-2, Vargas 1-2, R.Anderson 1-3, Liam 1-3, Lackey 0-1, McDermott 0-1, Walker 0-1, Fogle 0-3, Paxton 0-4), Montana 6-15 (Vazquez 3-5, Beasley 2-7, Egun 1-2, Whitney 0-1). Rebounds_Whitworth 23 (McDermott 6), Montana 33 (Steadman 8). Assists_Whitworth 16 (R.Anderson 8), Montana 19 (Vazquez, Parker 5). Total Fouls_Whitworth 20, Montana 13.

