Montana looks to extend streak vs Montana State

Montana State (9-3, 6-0) vs. Montana (7-8, 3-5)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Montana State. In its last six wins against the Bobcats, Montana has won by an average of 12 points. Montana State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2017, a 78-69 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Montana State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Montana has depended on freshmen. For the Bobcats, seniors Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 53 percent of all Bobcats points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Kyle Owens, Brandon Whitney and Josh Bannan have combined to score 45 percent of Montana’s points this season.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Grizzlies have scored 67.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 60.5 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bishop has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Bishop has accounted for 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Montana State is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 69.4 percent of its free throws. The Bobcats are 1-3 when they shoot below 69.4 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Montana State has won its last four road games, scoring 68.8 points, while allowing 61.3 per game.

STINGY STATE: Montana State has held opposing teams to 39.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams. Over their seven-game winning streak, the Bobcats have held opposing shooters to 39.3 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.