Montana St. 69, Portland St. 64

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:02 pm
PORTLAND ST. (2-7)

Thomas 5-12 2-2 14, McCray 4-7 5-6 13, Burke 2-3 0-0 6, Dawson 1-3 0-0 3, Scott 6-17 1-5 15, Hardy 2-9 2-4 7, Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 1-3 0-0 3, Hall 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nielsen-Skinner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 10-17 64.

MONTANA ST. (7-3)

Belo 2-3 6-8 10, Mohamed 1-1 2-4 4, Adamu 4-10 4-6 12, Bishop 5-11 11-15 22, Patterson 3-7 0-0 9, Fernandez 2-7 0-0 5, Hood 2-6 2-3 7, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Gazelas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 25-36 69.

Halftime_Portland St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 10-31 (Burke 2-2, Thomas 2-6, Scott 2-7, Nelson 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Hall 1-3, Hardy 1-7, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1), Montana St. 6-16 (Patterson 3-7, Bishop 1-2, Fernandez 1-3, Hood 1-3, Adamu 0-1). Fouled Out_McCray. Rebounds_Portland St. 39 (Thomas 7), Montana St. 26 (Belo 10). Assists_Portland St. 13 (Scott 6), Montana St. 10 (Bishop 3). Total Fouls_Portland St. 25, Montana St. 16.

