Moore scores 18, CSU Bakersfield beats Cal Poly 67-50

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 12:10 am
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Taze Moore had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to help CSU Bakersfield beat Cal Poly 67-50 on Saturday night.

De’Monte Bukcingham had13 points, Justin Edler-Davis 12 and Justin McCall scored 11 for Bakersfield (7-4, 3-1 Big West Conference).

Camren Pierce led Cal Poly (2-6, 0-2) with 12 points and Colby Rogers added 11.

