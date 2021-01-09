Morehead St. 56, Jacksonville St. 55

JACKSONVILLE ST. (7-4)
Huffman 4-9 5-8 13, Adams 3-14 1-2 7, Finch 4-9 2-2 13, King 1-2 0-0 2, Pal 2-8 0-0 6, Perdue 4-8 0-0 8, Henderson 0-3 1-2 1, Roub 1-3 2-2 5, Zeliznak 0-0 0-0 0, Brigham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 11-16 55.
MOREHEAD ST. (7-6)
Baker 3-6 0-1 7, Bryan 2-2 1-4 5, D.Cooper 4-10 0-0 11, Hunt 3-8 2-2 9, Potter 0-8 0-0 0, T.Cooper 3-9 0-0 8, Broome 7-11 0-0 14, Sebree 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 1-2 0-0 2, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 3-7 56.
Halftime_Morehead St. 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 6-23 (Finch 3-4, Pal 2-6, Roub 1-2, Henderson 0-1, King 0-1, Perdue 0-1, Adams 0-8), Morehead St. 7-21 (D.Cooper 3-6, T.Cooper 2-4, Baker 1-2, Hunt 1-2, Dixon 0-1, Potter 0-6). Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 32 (Huffman 10), Morehead St. 38 (Broome 12). Assists_Jacksonville St. 9 (Adams 5), Morehead St. 12 (Hunt, T.Cooper 3). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 15, Morehead St. 15. A_445 (6,500).
