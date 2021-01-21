Morehead St. 76, SE Missouri 65

SE MISSOURI (4-9)
Taylor 5-6 3-6 13, Akenten 2-8 2-2 7, Harris 1-12 7-8 10, Nicholas 5-9 4-7 17, Reed 2-6 0-0 6, Russell 3-8 0-0 6, Branson 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 0-1 2-4 2, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-54 18-27 65.
MOREHEAD ST. (10-6)
Baker 5-8 1-5 11, Broome 6-9 2-6 14, D.Cooper 5-8 5-8 17, Hunt 2-9 5-6 9, Potter 2-6 1-2 7, T.Cooper 4-7 4-6 15, Bryan 1-1 1-2 3, Sebree 0-0 0-0 0, Stanley-Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 19-35 76.
Halftime_Morehead St. 34-29. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 7-28 (Nicholas 3-5, Reed 2-5, Akenten 1-7, Harris 1-8, Branson 0-1, Russell 0-2), Morehead St. 7-14 (T.Cooper 3-3, D.Cooper 2-3, Potter 2-5, Baker 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Fouled Out_Branson. Rebounds_SE Missouri 31 (Akenten 8), Morehead St. 31 (Broome 10). Assists_SE Missouri 13 (Nicholas, Reed 3), Morehead St. 16 (D.Cooper 4). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 25, Morehead St. 17. A_775 (6,500).
