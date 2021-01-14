Morehead St. 87, E. Illinois 61

MOREHEAD ST. (8-6)
Baker 6-8 0-0 15, Broome 9-11 2-2 20, D.Cooper 4-9 4-5 14, Hunt 3-4 3-4 10, Potter 2-9 5-6 10, T.Cooper 2-5 1-2 6, Sebree 2-4 1-1 5, Bryan 0-2 2-4 2, Thelwell 0-2 0-0 0, Stanley-Williams 1-1 0-0 2, J.Dixon 1-2 0-0 3, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 18-24 87.
E. ILLINOIS (5-7)
Friday 4-5 0-0 8, Charles 5-8 0-0 13, G.Dixon 3-10 1-4 7, Johnson 7-20 3-5 18, Smith 0-10 1-3 1, Abraham 3-5 0-0 8, Alleruzzo 1-3 0-0 3, Diarra 1-2 1-2 3, Leonard 0-2 0-0 0, Schnyders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 6-14 61.
Halftime_Morehead St. 41-23. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 9-21 (Baker 3-3, D.Cooper 2-5, J.Dixon 1-1, T.Cooper 1-2, Hunt 1-2, Potter 1-6, Sebree 0-1, Thelwell 0-1), E. Illinois 7-28 (Charles 3-5, Abraham 2-4, Alleruzzo 1-2, Johnson 1-6, G.Dixon 0-1, Smith 0-10). Rebounds_Morehead St. 41 (Broome 9), E. Illinois 32 (Diarra 8). Assists_Morehead St. 16 (Hunt 5), E. Illinois 11 (Charles, Abraham 3). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 11, E. Illinois 14.
