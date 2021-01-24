Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Morse with 30, James Madison topples Northeastern 79-72

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 3:27 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Vado Morse scored a career-high 30 points to keep pace with Tyson Walker and carry James Madison to a 79-72 win over Northeastern on Sunday.

Walker led the Huskies with 30 points, also a season high, in the mano-a-mano duel.

Matt Lewis had 16 points for James Madison (7-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Justin Amadi added 11 points and Julien Wooden 10. Terell Strickland had 5 points and a career-best 11 rebounds.

The Huskies’ Walker added five steals in the losing effort for the hosts, whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Shaquille Walters had 16 points for the Huskies (8-6, 7-1). Jahmyl Telfort added 10 points and six rebounds.

Northeastern defeated James Madison 72-63 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Veterans support group brings fellowship, community, brotherhood