Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso 81-68

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:18 pm
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley matched his career high in scoring 29 points for the second straight game as Missouri State beat Valparaiso 81-68 on Saturday.

Gaige Prim had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Missouri State (7-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Monta Black added 13 points. Keaton Hervey had 11 points.

Ben Krikke scored a career-high 21 points for the Crusaders (3-6, 0-1). Donovan Clay also scored 2d1 points. Connor Barrett had 11 points and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

