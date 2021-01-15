Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership

By JENNA FRYER
January 15, 2021 2:54 pm
1 min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — “Mr. Worldwide” is coming to NASCAR.

Pitbull has become an ownership partner in new NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing, set to make its debut next month at the Daytona 500.

Trackhouse made the Friday announcement with a video on Twitter in which the Grammy winner is featured dancing to an “I believe we will win” chant. He also holds signs that say: “Knuckle Up, Fight Hard. Buckle Up. Fight hard.”

The platinum-selling rapper, known also as “Mr. Worldwide,” joins NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as celebrity owners entering NASCAR this year. Jordan is a part owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin, which has Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota this year.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

“I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder,’” Pitbull said in a statement. “We are going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but a culture.”

Pitbull noted the announcement coincided with his 40th birthday on Friday: “So get ready! Dale! (Dah-lay)” he ended with his signature tagline that translates to “Let’s go!”

Trackhouse was launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks, who struggled to find a charter that guarantees entry into every Cup Series race on the schedule. He ultimately leased one from Spire Motorsports to get his organization on the grid.

The team has hired Daniel Suarez to drive the No. 99 Chevrolet. Suarez is Mexican and Pitbull is Cuban-American, but it will not be NASCAR’s first pairing of a Latino driver and team owner: Juan Pablo Montoya, a Colombian, drove for Chip Ganassi Racing when it was part owned by Felix Sabates, a Cuban.

Pitbull said he will attend the Feb. 14 Daytona 500.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration