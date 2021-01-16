Murphy lifts New Hampshire over Stony Brook 81-64

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Qon Murphy had a career-high 24 points as New Hampshire defeated Stony Brook 81-64 on Saturday.

Jayden Martinez had 16 points and 10 rebounds for New Hampshire (5-5, 4-3 America East Conference). Nick Guadarrama added 14 points and six assists. Nick Johnson had 13 points.

New Hampshire totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Mouhamadou Gueye had 12 points and four blocks for the Seawolves (6-5, 4-1), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Frankie Policelli also scored 12 points. Juan Felix Rodriguez had 10 points.

The teams meet again today.

