Murphy scores 14 to carry Belmont past Tennessee Tech 88-67

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 9:31 pm
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Murphy had 14 points and seven steals and Belmont extended its win streak to 10 games, romping past Tennessee Tech 88-67 on Thursday night.

Ben Sheppard had 15 points for Belmont (13-1, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Smith added 14 points. JaCobi Wood had 10 points and six rebounds.

Belmont dominated the first half and led 43-21 at halftime. The Golden Eagles’ 46 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

Shandon Goldman had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (1-13, 1-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Damaria Franklin added 11 points. Amadou Sylla had nine rebounds.

