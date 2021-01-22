Trending:
Murray scores 22 to lift Rider over Marist 76-64

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 22 points as Rider beat Marist 76-64 on Friday night.

Allen Powell had 13 points for Rider (4-10, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game home losing streak. Jeremiah Pope added 12 points. Rodney Henderson Jr. had eight rebounds.

Rider posted a season-high 20 assists.

Raheim Sullivan had 17 points for the Red Foxes (7-6, 5-6). Jordan Jones added 10 points and six blocks. Tyler Saint-Furcy had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 .

