On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Murray St. 79, UT Martin 57

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:41 pm
< a min read
      

MURRAY ST. (5-6)

Robinson 5-5 0-0 10, K.Williams 7-10 2-4 17, Bostick 4-8 2-5 11, Brown 4-11 1-2 13, D.Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Carter 4-8 0-0 10, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Kirby 2-3 2-2 6, McMullen 1-1 0-0 2, Gilmore 1-1 2-2 4, Sivills 0-1 0-0 0, R.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Whitley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 9-15 79.

UT MARTIN (3-7)

Kennedy 1-6 2-2 5, Coleman 1-1 0-0 3, Eskridge 2-7 5-5 9, Holden 6-18 8-9 20, J.Williams 4-7 2-4 11, A.Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Sertovic 0-6 0-0 0, Fort 1-2 0-0 2, Gonzales 0-0 0-0 0, Rustin 0-0 0-0 0, Viana 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-54 17-20 57.

Halftime_Murray St. 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 10-26 (Brown 4-9, D.Smith 2-3, Carter 2-5, K.Williams 1-1, Bostick 1-3, Kirby 0-1, Sivills 0-1, R.Thomas 0-1, Hill 0-2), UT Martin 4-20 (Coleman 1-1, Viana 1-1, Kennedy 1-3, J.Williams 1-3, Eskridge 0-1, Fort 0-1, Holden 0-2, A.Thomas 0-2, Sertovic 0-6). Rebounds_Murray St. 31 (K.Williams 9), UT Martin 29 (Holden 16). Assists_Murray St. 22 (Bostick 9), UT Martin 10 (J.Williams 3). Total Fouls_Murray St. 18, UT Martin 14. A_231 (4,800).

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration