Murray St. 79, UT Martin 57

MURRAY ST. (5-6)
Robinson 5-5 0-0 10, K.Williams 7-10 2-4 17, Bostick 4-8 2-5 11, Brown 4-11 1-2 13, D.Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Carter 4-8 0-0 10, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Kirby 2-3 2-2 6, McMullen 1-1 0-0 2, Gilmore 1-1 2-2 4, Sivills 0-1 0-0 0, R.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Whitley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 9-15 79.
UT MARTIN (3-7)
Kennedy 1-6 2-2 5, Coleman 1-1 0-0 3, Eskridge 2-7 5-5 9, Holden 6-18 8-9 20, J.Williams 4-7 2-4 11, A.Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Sertovic 0-6 0-0 0, Fort 1-2 0-0 2, Gonzales 0-0 0-0 0, Rustin 0-0 0-0 0, Viana 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-54 17-20 57.
Halftime_Murray St. 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 10-26 (Brown 4-9, D.Smith 2-3, Carter 2-5, K.Williams 1-1, Bostick 1-3, Kirby 0-1, Sivills 0-1, R.Thomas 0-1, Hill 0-2), UT Martin 4-20 (Coleman 1-1, Viana 1-1, Kennedy 1-3, J.Williams 1-3, Eskridge 0-1, Fort 0-1, Holden 0-2, A.Thomas 0-2, Sertovic 0-6). Rebounds_Murray St. 31 (K.Williams 9), UT Martin 29 (Holden 16). Assists_Murray St. 22 (Bostick 9), UT Martin 10 (J.Williams 3). Total Fouls_Murray St. 18, UT Martin 14. A_231 (4,800).
