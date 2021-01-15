N. Dakota St. 62, North Dakota 45

N. DAKOTA ST. (7-6)
Kreuser 4-12 2-2 11, Cook 5-9 1-1 13, Eady 4-6 2-3 10, Harden-Hayes 2-5 4-5 8, Griesel 1-7 3-4 5, Nelson 3-6 6-6 13, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Knotek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 18-21 62.
NORTH DAKOTA (3-11)
Rebraca 7-19 0-0 14, Sueker 2-4 0-0 4, Igbanugo 2-10 0-0 5, Nero 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 0-1 0-0 0, Ihenacho 3-3 0-0 6, Danielson 0-0 0-0 0, Panoam 4-7 0-0 12, Urbonavicius 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 0-0 45.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 33-16. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 4-15 (Cook 2-4, Nelson 1-3, Kreuser 1-5, Eady 0-1, Harden-Hayes 0-1, McKinney 0-1), North Dakota 5-17 (Panoam 4-6, Igbanugo 1-5, Nero 0-1, Urbonavicius 0-1, Rebraca 0-2, Sueker 0-2). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 35 (Harden-Hayes, Griesel 7), North Dakota 26 (Rebraca 10). Assists_N. Dakota St. 8 (Eady, Griesel 2), North Dakota 11 (Ihenacho 3). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 5, North Dakota 17. A_650 (3,300).
