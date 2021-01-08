On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

N. Dakota St. 71, Nebraska-Omaha 69

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-11)

Pile 3-6 0-0 6, Tut 14-19 3-4 31, Akinwole 2-7 5-5 9, Roe 1-4 0-0 2, Ruffin 6-15 0-2 15, Booth 2-4 0-1 4, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 1-3 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 8-12 69.

N. DAKOTA ST. (5-6)

Kreuser 7-15 4-4 19, Cook 1-5 0-0 2, Eady 5-8 0-0 11, Harden-Hayes 3-7 1-3 8, Griesel 6-11 6-7 19, Skunberg 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 4-5 0-0 8, McKinney 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-56 11-14 71.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 3-11 (Ruffin 3-5, Roe 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Akinwole 0-3), N. Dakota St. 4-17 (Eady 1-2, Griesel 1-2, Harden-Hayes 1-3, Kreuser 1-7, Nelson 0-1, Cook 0-2). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 28 (Ruffin 7), N. Dakota St. 32 (Kreuser 12). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 6 (Akinwole 5), N. Dakota St. 8 (Eady 4). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 14, N. Dakota St. 15. A_954 (5,700).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department