N. Dakota St. 71, Nebraska-Omaha 69

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-11)
Pile 3-6 0-0 6, Tut 14-19 3-4 31, Akinwole 2-7 5-5 9, Roe 1-4 0-0 2, Ruffin 6-15 0-2 15, Booth 2-4 0-1 4, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 1-3 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 8-12 69.
N. DAKOTA ST. (5-6)
Kreuser 7-15 4-4 19, Cook 1-5 0-0 2, Eady 5-8 0-0 11, Harden-Hayes 3-7 1-3 8, Griesel 6-11 6-7 19, Skunberg 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 4-5 0-0 8, McKinney 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-56 11-14 71.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 3-11 (Ruffin 3-5, Roe 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Akinwole 0-3), N. Dakota St. 4-17 (Eady 1-2, Griesel 1-2, Harden-Hayes 1-3, Kreuser 1-7, Nelson 0-1, Cook 0-2). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 28 (Ruffin 7), N. Dakota St. 32 (Kreuser 12). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 6 (Akinwole 5), N. Dakota St. 8 (Eady 4). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 14, N. Dakota St. 15. A_954 (5,700).
