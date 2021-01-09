N. Dakota St. 80, Nebraska-Omaha 66

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-12)
Pile 5-8 1-1 11, Tut 1-4 3-4 5, Akinwole 1-6 3-4 5, Roe 1-4 0-0 2, Ruffin 4-17 3-4 14, Robinson 6-11 1-3 13, Evans 3-5 1-2 7, Booth 2-4 2-2 7, Ferrarini 0-3 0-0 0, Brougham 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Brusseau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 14-20 66.
N. DAKOTA ST. (6-6)
Kreuser 6-13 4-4 19, Cook 2-4 0-0 5, Eady 2-8 0-0 4, Harden-Hayes 4-7 5-5 14, Griesel 5-10 8-9 18, Nelson 5-9 0-0 11, Skunberg 1-2 1-2 4, McKinney 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Haman 0-0 0-0 0, Knotek 0-0 0-0 0, Witz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 18-20 80.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 4-12 (Ruffin 3-4, Booth 1-2, Robinson 0-1, Ferrarini 0-2, Akinwole 0-3), N. Dakota St. 8-20 (Kreuser 3-6, McKinney 1-1, Skunberg 1-1, Cook 1-3, Harden-Hayes 1-3, Nelson 1-3, Griesel 0-1, Eady 0-2). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 30 (Pile 8), N. Dakota St. 38 (Kreuser 11). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 5 (Akinwole, Roe, Robinson, Ferrarini, Luedtke 1), N. Dakota St. 10 (Kreuser 4). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 20, N. Dakota St. 17. A_1,245 (5,700).
