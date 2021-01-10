On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
N. Iowa 78, Bradley 72

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 6:10 pm
< a min read
      

BRADLEY (6-4)

Childs 6-13 3-4 15, Mast 5-11 1-2 14, East 5-12 3-3 13, Nolan 5-13 2-2 17, Tahvanainen 0-3 2-2 2, J.Henry 3-5 0-0 8, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah 0-2 0-0 0, Kent 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-61 12-15 72.

N. IOWA (3-7)

Betz 1-2 0-0 3, Mar 4-6 0-0 8, Phyfe 7-11 3-5 18, Born 2-4 0-0 6, Heise 3-7 4-4 11, Berhow 5-11 2-4 15, Carter 5-11 3-4 14, Pickford 0-0 0-0 0, C.Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Gauger 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-55 12-17 78.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 10-26 (Nolan 5-9, Mast 3-6, J.Henry 2-2, Childs 0-1, Tahvanainen 0-3, East 0-5), N. Iowa 10-22 (Berhow 3-6, Born 2-2, Gauger 1-1, Phyfe 1-1, Betz 1-2, Carter 1-5, Heise 1-5). Fouled Out_Phyfe. Rebounds_Bradley 33 (Childs 9), N. Iowa 30 (Phyfe 9). Assists_Bradley 14 (Nolan 5), N. Iowa 13 (Phyfe, Berhow 3). Total Fouls_Bradley 17, N. Iowa 16. A_708 (6,650).

