N. Iowa beats Coe 70-60

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 10:02 pm
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Nate Heise and Trae Berhow posted 18 points apiece and Northern Iowa topped Division III Coe 70-60 on Monday night.

Noah Carter had 13 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (4-10). Bowen Born added 10 points.

Jacob Robertson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Kohawks. Cael Schmitt added 11 points.

