N. Kentucky 79, Robert Morris 74, OT

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:45 pm
N. KENTUCKY (7-8)

Nelson 5-5 3-6 13, Faulkner 3-14 10-10 18, Langdon 5-8 2-2 13, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Warrick 7-16 1-1 17, Djoko 1-4 0-0 2, Eleeda 4-10 0-0 12, Evans 2-2 0-0 4, Hupmann 0-1 0-0 0, Bohm 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 16-19 79.

ROBERT MORRIS (3-7)

Bain 5-12 0-0 12, Farris 4-8 0-0 11, Treacy 1-4 0-0 2, J.Williams 4-5 0-2 11, Bramah 6-13 7-10 19, T.Williams 1-7 3-4 5, Spear 3-4 4-6 10, Cheeks 1-3 2-4 4, Ngonadi 0-0 0-0 0, Wilbon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 16-26 74.

Halftime_Robert Morris 38-34. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 9-30 (Eleeda 4-10, Faulkner 2-7, Warrick 2-7, Langdon 1-4, Djoko 0-2), Robert Morris 8-17 (J.Williams 3-4, Farris 3-5, Bain 2-4, Treacy 0-2, T.Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Nelson, Treacy. Rebounds_N. Kentucky 30 (Nelson 9), Robert Morris 29 (Bramah 10). Assists_N. Kentucky 15 (Faulkner 5), Robert Morris 16 (Treacy 6). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 18, Robert Morris 15.

