N. Texas looks for home win vs Rice

Rice (10-7, 4-5) vs. North Texas (8-5, 4-1)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks for its fourth straight win over Rice at The Super Pit. The last victory for the Owls at North Texas was a 95-80 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

SENIOR SCORING: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, Thomas Bell, James Reese and Mardrez McBride have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVION: Hamlet has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Mean Green are 7-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 1-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Owls are 6-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 4-7 when they fall short of that total.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Rice’s Mullins has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 13 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a collective unit has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.

