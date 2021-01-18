On Air: What's Working In Washington
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 2:00 pm
Through Jan. 17

1. Chase Elliott, 5040.

2. Brad Keselowski, 5035.

3. Joey Logano, 5034.

4. Denny Hamlin, 5033.

5. Kevin Harvick, 2410.

6. Alex Bowman, 2371.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 2341.

8. Kyle Busch, 2341.

9. Ryan Blaney, 2336.

10. Kurt Busch, 2287.

11. Austin Dillon, 2277.

12. Clint Bowyer, 2254.

13. Matt DiBenedetto, 2249.

14. William Byron, 2247.

15. Aric Almirola, 2235.

16. Cole Custer, 2202.

17. Erik Jones, 873.

18. Jimmie Johnson, 836.

19. Tyler Reddick, 780.

20. Christopher Bell, 678.

21. Chris Buescher, 645.

22. Bubba Wallace, 597.

23. Michael McDowell, 588.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 584.

25. Ryan Newman, 566.

26. Ty Dillon, 556.

27. John H. Nemechek, 534.

28. Matt Kenseth, 521.

29. Ryan Preece, 477.

30. Corey Lajoie, 408.

31. Daniel Suarez, 365.

32. Brennan Poole, 269.

33. Quin Houff, 214.

34. Kyle Larson, 121.

35. Brendan Gaughan, 78.

36. Reed Sorenson, 68.

37. James Davison, 56.

38. Stanton Barrett, 1.

