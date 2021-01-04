NASCAR Cup Series Winners

Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 2:00 pm
Through Jan. 3

1. Kevin Harvick, 9.

2. Denny Hamlin, 7.

3. Chase Elliott, 5.

4. Brad Keselowski, 4.

5. Joey Logano, 3.

6. Ryan Blaney, 1.

6. Alex Bowman, 1.

6. Kyle Busch, 1.

6. Kurt Busch, 1.

6. William Byron, 1.

6. Cole Custer, 1.

6. Austin Dillon, 1.

6. Martin Truex Jr, 1.

