Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Winners

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 2:00 pm
Through Jan. 17

1. Kevin Harvick, 9.

2. Denny Hamlin, 7.

3. Chase Elliott, 5.

4. Brad Keselowski, 4.

5. Joey Logano, 3.

6. Ryan Blaney, 1.

6. Alex Bowman, 1.

6. Kyle Busch, 1.

6. Kurt Busch, 1.

6. William Byron, 1.

6. Cole Custer, 1.

6. Austin Dillon, 1.

6. Martin Truex Jr, 1.

