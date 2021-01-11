NASCAR Xfinity Winners

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 2:00 pm
Through Jan. 10

1. Chase Briscoe, 9.

2. Austin Cindric, 6.

3. Harrison Burton, 4.

4. Justin Allgaier, 3.

4. Justin Haley, 3.

4. Brandon Jones, 3.

7. AJ Allmendinger, 2.

7. Noah Gragson, 2.

9. Kyle Busch, 1.

