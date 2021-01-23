Navy 69, Army 62

ARMY (8-4)
King 3-8 0-0 6, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Caldwell 4-8 0-0 8, Grayson 7-12 1-3 18, Rucker 5-12 1-2 11, Finke 0-1 1-2 1, Blackwell 4-7 2-2 13, Duhart 0-6 0-0 0, Cross 1-1 0-1 2, Madden 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-58 6-12 62.
NAVY (10-1)
Nelson 1-4 0-0 2, Njoku 5-6 0-0 10, Carter 0-3 1-2 1, C.Davis 4-11 3-3 11, Summers 4-10 9-11 17, Dorsey 4-5 2-2 13, Inge 2-6 1-2 5, Walker 2-2 4-4 10, A.Loehr 0-2 0-2 0, Yoder 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 20-26 69.
Halftime_Navy 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Army 6-22 (Blackwell 3-6, Grayson 3-6, Duhart 0-3, Rucker 0-3, King 0-4), Navy 5-16 (Dorsey 3-4, Walker 2-2, Carter 0-2, C.Davis 0-2, Inge 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Yoder 0-2). Fouled Out_Caldwell. Rebounds_Army 26 (Grayson 8), Navy 39 (Summers 12). Assists_Army 10 (Grayson 4), Navy 12 (Summers 5). Total Fouls_Army 22, Navy 16. A_250 (5,710).
