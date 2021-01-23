On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Navy 69, Army 62

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:57 pm
< a min read
      

ARMY (8-4)

King 3-8 0-0 6, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Caldwell 4-8 0-0 8, Grayson 7-12 1-3 18, Rucker 5-12 1-2 11, Finke 0-1 1-2 1, Blackwell 4-7 2-2 13, Duhart 0-6 0-0 0, Cross 1-1 0-1 2, Madden 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-58 6-12 62.

NAVY (10-1)

Nelson 1-4 0-0 2, Njoku 5-6 0-0 10, Carter 0-3 1-2 1, C.Davis 4-11 3-3 11, Summers 4-10 9-11 17, Dorsey 4-5 2-2 13, Inge 2-6 1-2 5, Walker 2-2 4-4 10, A.Loehr 0-2 0-2 0, Yoder 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 20-26 69.

Halftime_Navy 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Army 6-22 (Blackwell 3-6, Grayson 3-6, Duhart 0-3, Rucker 0-3, King 0-4), Navy 5-16 (Dorsey 3-4, Walker 2-2, Carter 0-2, C.Davis 0-2, Inge 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Yoder 0-2). Fouled Out_Caldwell. Rebounds_Army 26 (Grayson 8), Navy 39 (Summers 12). Assists_Army 10 (Grayson 4), Navy 12 (Summers 5). Total Fouls_Army 22, Navy 16. A_250 (5,710).

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth