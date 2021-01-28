NC State and UConn lost for first time this season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 18 of her 28 points in overtime to help Virginia Tech upset No. 2 North Carolina State 83-71 on Thursday.

Sheppard hit two of her four 3-pointers in the extra session and the Hokies (8-7, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away to beat a Top 5 opponent for the first time since 1985.

In overtime, Sheppard started the scoring with a 3-pointer, and the Hokies never trailed again. She made 12 of 14 free throws in the extra period.

Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Azana Baines had 16 points for Virginia Tech. The Hokies snapped a three-game losing streak,

Camille Hobby led N.C. State (11-1, 6-1) with a career-high 19 points. She made a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie it at 57.

No. 19 ARKANSAS 90, No. 3 UCONN 87

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead Arkansas to a victory over UConn.

It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top five team as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6.

Dungee scored 22 of her points in the second half, including 13 in the third quarter as Arkansas built a 13-point lead.

UConn (10-1) responded and took a 79-77 advantage on Evina Westbrook’s 3-pointer with 5:28 to play.

Arkansas then scored the next 10 points to make it 87-79, the last three on a three-point play by Dungee. UConn pulled within 90-87 on Christyn Williams’ layup with 34 seconds left, but neither team scored again.

Freshman Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 27 points for the Huskies, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

No. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 79, No. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE 52

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and Victaria Saxton added 13 to help South Carolina rout Mississippi State.

After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter and trailing by one, South Carolina used a dominant second quarter to take control of the game.

Cooke scored the first eight points to spark a 12-0 run that led to a 36-23 halftime advantage and the Bulldogs never recovered.

Mississippi State (8-6, 3-4 SEC) shot just 22 of 65 from the field in the game

No. 7 MARYLAND 92, MICHIGAN STATE 52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu each scored 20 points, and Maryland breezed past Michigan State to provide coach Brenda Frese her 498th victory with the Terrapins.

Maryland (12-2, 8-1 Big Ten) took control with a 17-0 run in the first quarter, led by 20 at halftime and coasted to the finish. Four players scored in double figures for the Terps, who bounced back in impressive fashion after having their 10-game winning streak snapped earlier in the week at Ohio State.

Nia Clouden scored 15 for Michigan State (9-3, 4-3).

No. 15 KENTUCKY 81, ALABAMA 68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Kentucky used its balance to defeat Alabama.

Robyn Benton added 15 points for the Wildcats (12-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) and Chasity Patterson and Dre’Una Edwards scored 10 apiece with 10 different players scoring. Jazmine Massengill had seven points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench.

Jasmine Walker scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with three blocks for the Crimson Tide (12-4, 5-3), whose three losses have come to ranked teams.

No .20 TENNESSEE 68, MISSISSIPPI 67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.Rennia Davis scored 21 points and Tennessee went 11 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off Mississippi.

The Lady Vols (11-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter and was down one with less than two minutes to play.

Donnetta Johnson’s jumper at the 2:03 mark had Mississippi (7-6, 1-6) on top 61-60 before the Rebels had two misses on their next possession and a turnover after that. Meanwhile Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston each hit a pair of free throws and Davis made a layup for a 66-61 lead with 16 seconds left.

Johnson led Ole Miss with 19 points.

LSU 60, No. 22 GEORGIA 52

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU beat Georgia.

LSU outscored Georgia 25-11 in the fourth quarter, including runs of seven and six straight points. Young’s pull-up jumper and conversion of the three-point play gave the Tigers the lead for good at 50-47 with 4:46 left.

Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers (7-7, 5-3), who pulled even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.

Jenna Staiti had 19 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (13-3, 5-3).

No. 23 NORTHWESTERN 87, IOWA 80

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points, Veronica Burton added 20 and Northwestern beat Iowa for its first season sweep of the Hawkeyes since the 1982-83 season.

Northwestern (9-3, 7-3 Big Ten) won in Iowa City for just the second time in 18 games. Earlier this season, Iowa’s 42-game home winning streak came to an end.

Star freshman Caitlin Clark made her fourth 3-pointer with 3:21 remaining to give Iowa a 72-71 lead, but the Hawkeyes would only make three more field goals the rest of the way. Pulliam helped secure it with a 3-pointer and eight made free throws in the final three minutes.

Monika Czinano scored a career-high 34 points with 11 rebounds for Iowa (9-4, 5-4).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.