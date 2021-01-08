NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|7
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|25
|39
|32
|8
|4
|0
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|20
|39
|24
|7
|2
|1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|20
|34
|30
|6
|4
|2
|Omaha
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|37
|22
|6
|3
|1
|Denver
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|15
|32
|33
|4
|7
|1
|Miami
|4
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|14
|24
|35
|4
|8
|1
|Colorado College
|3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|14
|23
|33
|3
|5
|2
|Western Michigan
|3
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|11
|36
|55
|3
|8
|2
|Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
W. Michigan 4 Miami 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Minnesota-Duluth 3
Western Michigan at Miami, 5:05 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Minnesota-Duluth, 7 p.m.
Denver at Colorado College, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
North Dakota at Colorado College, 9 p.m.
