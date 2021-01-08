On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 11:00 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 7 2 3 1 2 0 25 39 32 8 4 0
North Dakota 5 2 3 2 1 0 20 39 24 7 2 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5 4 3 2 1 0 20 34 30 6 4 2
Omaha 5 3 2 2 0 0 19 37 22 6 3 1
Denver 4 6 2 1 1 0 15 32 33 4 7 1
Miami 4 7 2 0 2 0 14 24 35 4 8 1
Colorado College 3 4 3 2 1 0 14 23 33 3 5 2
Western Michigan 3 8 2 0 2 0 11 36 55 3 8 2
Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan 4 Miami 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Minnesota-Duluth 3

Saturday’s Games

Western Michigan at Miami, 5:05 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Minnesota-Duluth, 7 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Dakota at Colorado College, 9 p.m.

