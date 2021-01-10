NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|7
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|27
|40
|32
|8
|4
|0
|North Dakota
|6
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|23
|42
|24
|8
|2
|1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|34
|31
|6
|5
|2
|Omaha
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|37
|22
|6
|3
|1
|Denver
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|15
|32
|33
|4
|7
|1
|Miami
|4
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|14
|27
|38
|4
|8
|2
|Colorado College
|3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|14
|23
|36
|3
|6
|2
|Western Michigan
|3
|8
|3
|0
|2
|0
|12
|39
|58
|3
|8
|3
|Saturday’s Games
Western Michigan 3, Miami 3, OT
St. Cloud St. 1, Minnesota Duluth 0, OT
North Dakota 3, Colorado College 0
North Dakota at Colorado College, 9 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
