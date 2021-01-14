Trending:
NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 6:51 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 7 2 4 2 2 0 27 40 32 9 4 0
North Dakota 7 2 3 2 1 0 26 44 25 9 2 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5 4 4 2 2 0 21 34 31 6 5 2
Omaha 5 3 2 2 0 0 19 37 22 6 3 1
Miami 4 7 3 0 3 0 15 27 38 4 8 2
Denver 4 6 2 1 1 0 15 32 33 4 7 1
Colorado College 3 6 3 2 1 0 14 24 38 3 7 2
Western Michigan 3 8 3 0 2 0 13 39 58 3 8 3
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

St. Cloud St. at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

