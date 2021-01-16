NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|7
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|27
|43
|41
|9
|6
|0
|North Dakota
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|26
|44
|25
|9
|2
|1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|34
|31
|6
|5
|2
|Omaha
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|19
|37
|22
|6
|3
|1
|W. Michigan
|4
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|19
|48
|61
|5
|8
|3
|Miami
|4
|7
|2
|0
|3
|0
|15
|27
|38
|4
|8
|2
|Denver
|4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|32
|33
|4
|7
|1
|Colorado College
|3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|24
|38
|3
|7
|2
W. Michigan 6, St. Cloud St. 2
W. Michigan 3, St. Cloud St. 1
North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Omaha at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
