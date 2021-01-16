On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 7 4 0 2 2 0 27 43 41 9 6 0
North Dakota 7 2 1 2 1 0 26 44 25 9 2 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5 4 2 2 2 0 21 34 31 6 5 2
Omaha 5 3 1 2 0 0 19 37 22 6 3 1
W. Michigan 4 8 3 1 2 0 19 48 61 5 8 3
Miami 4 7 2 0 3 0 15 27 38 4 8 2
Denver 4 6 1 1 1 0 15 32 33 4 7 1
Colorado College 3 6 2 2 1 0 14 24 38 3 7 2
Friday’s Games

W. Michigan 6, St. Cloud St. 2

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 3, St. Cloud St. 1

Sunday’s Games

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Omaha at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration