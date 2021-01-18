On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 5:48 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 7 4 0 2 2 0 27 43 41 9 6 0
North Dakota 7 3 1 2 1 0 26 45 29 9 3 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5 4 2 2 2 0 21 34 31 6 5 2
Omaha 5 3 1 2 0 0 19 37 22 6 3 1
W. Michigan 4 8 3 1 2 0 19 48 61 5 8 3
Denver 5 6 1 1 1 0 18 36 34 5 7 1
Miami 4 7 2 0 3 0 15 27 38 4 8 2
Colorado College 3 6 2 2 1 0 14 24 38 3 7 2
Sunday’s Games

Denver 4, North Dakota 1

Monday’s Games

North Dakota at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Omaha at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Omaha at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

