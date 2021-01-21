On Air: Encounter
NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 6:58 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 8 3 8 2 1 0 29 50 30 10 3 1
St. Cloud St. 7 4 4 2 2 0 27 43 41 9 6 0
Omaha 6 3 3 3 0 0 24 43 26 8 3 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5 4 4 2 2 0 21 34 31 6 5 2
W. Michigan 5 8 3 1 2 0 19 48 61 5 8 3
Denver 5 7 2 1 1 0 18 37 39 5 8 1
Miami 4 7 3 0 3 0 15 27 38 4 8 2
Colorado College 3 7 4 2 2 0 15 28 44 3 9 2
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Miami at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

