Sports News

NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 11:31 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 8 4 4 2 2 0 30 46 43 10 6 0
North Dakota 8 3 8 2 1 0 29 50 30 10 3 1
Omaha 6 3 3 3 0 0 24 43 26 8 3 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5 4 4 2 2 0 21 34 31 6 5 2
W. Michigan 5 8 3 1 2 0 19 48 61 5 8 3
Denver 5 7 2 1 1 0 18 37 39 5 8 1
Miami 4 8 3 0 3 0 15 29 41 4 9 2
Colorado College 3 7 4 2 2 0 15 28 44 3 9 2
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 3, Miami 2

Saturday’s Games

Miami at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

