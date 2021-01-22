NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|30
|46
|43
|10
|6
|0
|North Dakota
|8
|3
|8
|2
|1
|0
|29
|50
|30
|10
|3
|1
|Omaha
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|24
|43
|26
|8
|3
|1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|21
|34
|31
|6
|5
|2
|W. Michigan
|5
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|19
|48
|61
|5
|8
|3
|Denver
|5
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|18
|37
|39
|5
|8
|1
|Miami
|4
|8
|3
|0
|3
|0
|15
|29
|41
|4
|9
|2
|Colorado College
|3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|15
|28
|44
|3
|9
|2
No Games Scheduled
St. Cloud St. 3, Miami 2
Miami at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments