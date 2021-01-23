On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:09 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 9 4 0 2 2 0 33 46 43 10 6 0
North Dakota 9 3 1 2 1 0 32 50 30 10 3 1
Omaha 6 4 1 3 0 0 24 43 26 8 4 1
Minnesota-Duluth 6 4 2 2 2 0 24 34 31 7 5 2
Denver 6 7 2 1 1 0 21 37 39 6 8 1
W. Michigan 5 9 3 1 2 0 19 48 61 5 9 3
Miami 4 9 2 0 3 0 15 29 41 4 10 2
Colorado College 3 8 2 2 2 0 15 28 44 3 10 2
Friday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 3, Miami 2

Saturday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 8, Miami 2

North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1

Denver 4, Omaha 1

Minnesota-Duluth 5, W. Michigan 1

Sunday’s Games

Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Sports News

