NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|35
|59
|31
|12
|3
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|33
|54
|45
|11
|6
|0
|Omaha
|7
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|49
|32
|9
|4
|1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|27
|43
|33
|8
|5
|2
|Denver
|6
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|21
|43
|45
|6
|9
|1
|W. Michigan
|5
|10
|3
|1
|2
|0
|19
|50
|70
|5
|10
|3
|Miami
|4
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|15
|31
|49
|4
|10
|2
|Colorado College
|3
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|15
|29
|53
|3
|11
|2
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Minnesota Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
