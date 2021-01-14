ND looks to end streak vs BC

Boston College (3-9, 1-5) vs. Notre Dame (3-8, 0-5)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College looks to extend Notre Dame’s conference losing streak to six games. Notre Dame’s last ACC win came against the Boston College Eagles 80-58 on March 11, 2020. Boston College easily beat Miami by 22 at home on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Nate Laszewski has averaged 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Fighting Irish. Prentiss Hubb has paired with Laszewski and is accounting for 13.7 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Eagles have been led by Jay Heath, who is averaging 12.4 points.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Fighting Irish have given up only 72.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 76.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hubb has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. Hubb has 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Notre Dame is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Boston College has lost its last three road games, scoring 79.3 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all ACC teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

