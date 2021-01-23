NDSU looks to extend streak vs Denver

Denver (1-11, 0-5) vs. North Dakota State (8-7, 8-2)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Denver. In its last five wins against the Pioneers, North Dakota State has won by an average of 9 points. Denver’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2019, an 80-65 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has averaged 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while Sam Griesel has put up 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Pioneers, Sam Hines Jr. has averaged 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while Tristan Green has put up 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bison have scored 70.9 points per game and allowed 63.3 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 67 points scored and 72.8 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.ROCK-SOLID ROCKY: Kreuser has connected on 38 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Denver has dropped its last four road games, scoring 57.5 points and allowing 81.3 points during those contests. North Dakota State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.7 points while giving up 64.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has 24 assists on 68 field goals (35.3 percent) across its past three outings while Denver has assists on 29 of 80 field goals (36.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Pioneers have averaged 18.7 free throws per game.

