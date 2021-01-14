NDSU looks to extend streak vs N. Dakota

North Dakota State (6-6, 6-1) vs. North Dakota (3-10, 3-4)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its seventh straight conference win against North Dakota. North Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 77-75 on Dec. 10, 2020. North Dakota lost 74-57 at Oral Roberts in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Filip Rebraca has averaged 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Fighting Hawks. Caleb Nero has complemented Rebraca and is accounting for 9.2 points per game. The Bison have been led by Rocky Kreuser, who is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bison have scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 64 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 61.2 points scored and 72.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.ROCK-SOLID ROCKY: Kreuser has connected on 40 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: North Dakota is 0-8 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Fighting Hawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bison. North Dakota has 33 assists on 67 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three games while North Dakota State has assists on 34 of 83 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 67.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Summit League teams. The Bison have allowed just 63 points per game over their four-game winning streak.

