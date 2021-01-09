NDSU looks to extend streak vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (2-11, 0-3) vs. North Dakota State (5-6, 5-1)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Nebraska Omaha. North Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 77-75 on Dec. 10, 2020. Nebraska Omaha fell 71-69 at North Dakota State in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: The Mavericks are led by Matt Pile and Marlon Ruffin. Pile is averaging 9.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while Ruffin is putting up 12.2 points per game. The Bison have been led by Rocky Kreuser and Sam Griesel. Kreuser has averaged 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Griesel has put up 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bison have scored 69.8 points per game and allowed 63.7 points per game across six conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 61.7 points scored and 72.8 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ROCK-SOLID ROCKY: Kreuser has connected on 38.8 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Nebraska Omaha is 0-10 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last five road games, scoring 60.8 points, while allowing 79.8 per game.

STINGY STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 67.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Summit League teams. The Bison have allowed a mere 63.7 points per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.