NDSU looks to extend streak vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (2-10, 0-2) vs. North Dakota State (4-6, 4-1)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Nebraska Omaha. North Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 77-75 on Dec. 10, 2020. Nebraska Omaha fell short in an 86-75 game at home to Oral Roberts in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Matt Pile and Marlon Ruffin have led the Mavericks. Pile is averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while Ruffin is putting up 11.9 points per game. The Bison have been led by Rocky Kreuser and Sam Griesel, who have combined to score 23.4 points per contest.ROCK-SOLID ROCKY: Kreuser has connected on 42.9 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Nebraska Omaha is 0-9 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points, while allowing 82 per game.

STOUT STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 67.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Summit League teams. The Bison have allowed a mere 62.6 points per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.