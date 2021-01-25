Trending:
Nebraska 57, Illinois 53

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 10:55 pm
NEBRASKA (8-5)

Cravens 2-6 0-0 4, Cain 2-5 1-2 5, Haiby 5-12 9-12 22, Porter 4-12 0-0 11, Scoggin 0-5 0-0 0, Cayton 0-3 3-4 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Stewart 3-9 3-4 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 16-22 57

ILLINOIS (2-8)

Myles 4-17 1-2 9, Rubin 4-9 1-2 9, Ephraim 3-5 1-2 8, Peebles 1-4 0-0 2, Terry 3-7 0-0 6, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Robins 1-2 0-0 2, Amusan 1-5 0-0 2, McQueen 0-2 0-0 0, Nye 6-11 0-0 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 3-6 53

Nebraska 14 10 14 19 57
Illinois 13 14 13 13 53

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 9-28 (Cravens 0-1, Haiby 3-5, Porter 3-10, Scoggin 0-4, Cayton 0-2, Brown 0-1, Stewart 3-5), Illinois 4-16 (Ephraim 1-2, Peebles 0-1, Robins 0-1, Amusan 0-4, McQueen 0-1, Nye 3-7). Assists_Nebraska 9 (Haiby 3), Illinois 11 (Terry 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 36 (Cravens 2-5), Illinois 41 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_Nebraska 9, Illinois 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

