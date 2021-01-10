On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Nebraska 68, No. 23 Michigan St. 64

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 5:55 pm
< a min read
      

NEBRASKA (6-4)

Bourne 8-15 1-2 18, Cravens 4-7 1-4 9, Cain 3-7 2-2 8, Haiby 4-11 2-3 11, Scoggin 3-6 1-2 8, Brown 1-4 1-1 3, Porter 3-5 0-0 9, Stewart 1-7 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 8-14 68

MICHIGAN ST. (8-2)

Parks 3-7 1-2 7, Ayrault 2-4 2-2 7, Clouden 6-13 1-2 14, Ozment 4-7 2-2 11, Winston 4-13 0-0 10, Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 1-6 1-2 3, Crooms 3-6 1-1 7, Joiner 0-0 0-0 0, Bostic 1-5 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 9-13 64

Nebraska 20 19 8 21 68
Michigan St. 16 14 18 16 64

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 6-14 (Bourne 1-3, Haiby 1-3, Scoggin 1-2, Porter 3-4, Stewart 0-2), Michigan St. 5-25 (Ayrault 1-3, Clouden 1-3, Ozment 1-4, Winston 2-9, Cook 0-2, Crooms 0-2, Bostic 0-2). Assists_Nebraska 22 (Haiby 4), Michigan St. 17 (Clouden 4). Fouled Out_Michigan St. Clouden. Rebounds_Nebraska 38 (Cravens 4-9), Michigan St. 39 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls_Nebraska 16, Michigan St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

