Nebraska 68, No. 23 Michigan St. 64

NEBRASKA (6-4)
Bourne 8-15 1-2 18, Cravens 4-7 1-4 9, Cain 3-7 2-2 8, Haiby 4-11 2-3 11, Scoggin 3-6 1-2 8, Brown 1-4 1-1 3, Porter 3-5 0-0 9, Stewart 1-7 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 8-14 68
MICHIGAN ST. (8-2)
Parks 3-7 1-2 7, Ayrault 2-4 2-2 7, Clouden 6-13 1-2 14, Ozment 4-7 2-2 11, Winston 4-13 0-0 10, Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 1-6 1-2 3, Crooms 3-6 1-1 7, Joiner 0-0 0-0 0, Bostic 1-5 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 9-13 64
|Nebraska
|20
|19
|8
|21
|—
|68
|Michigan St.
|16
|14
|18
|16
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 6-14 (Bourne 1-3, Haiby 1-3, Scoggin 1-2, Porter 3-4, Stewart 0-2), Michigan St. 5-25 (Ayrault 1-3, Clouden 1-3, Ozment 1-4, Winston 2-9, Cook 0-2, Crooms 0-2, Bostic 0-2). Assists_Nebraska 22 (Haiby 4), Michigan St. 17 (Clouden 4). Fouled Out_Michigan St. Clouden. Rebounds_Nebraska 38 (Cravens 4-9), Michigan St. 39 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls_Nebraska 16, Michigan St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
