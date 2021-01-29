Nets forward Kevin Durant to sit against Oklahoma City

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will rest against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Friday.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Durant has had a heavy workload lately and needed to rest. Durant played 42 minutes in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The injury report lists Durant’s reason for sitting as his continued recovery from the surgery on his right Achilles tendon that caused him to miss last season.

Durant ranks second in the league with 30.5 points per game this season, and he’s also posting 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. The Nets visit the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

