Nets, NBA reviewing Irving’s actions after video of party

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets and the NBA are looking into Kyrie Irving’s actions after a video showed the point guard at an indoor family gathering while not wearing a mask.

General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday that the team is reviewing the circumstances with both Irving and the league to determine his compliance with health and safety protocols.

Marks added in a statement that a date for Irving’s return to the team has yet to be finalized.

Asked if he was confident Irving would be back with the Nets this season, coach Steve Nash responded: “Sure.” But he offered no clarity about when that might happen.

“Like I said, right now I’ve got to focus on coaching this team and getting the best out of them,” Nash said. “So I can’t make any predictions, prognostications about things that are outside this building.”

The video on social media appears to be a family celebration, though it’s unclear how many people are in attendance.

Irving missed his fourth straight game for what the Nets are calling personal reasons Tuesday night against Denver. He will likely face a quarantine period upon his return and could be fined if the NBA determines he violated the rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Houston’s James Harden was fined $50,000 last month when he attended an indoor private party, violating protocols that prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

