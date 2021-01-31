On Air: Federal News Network program
Nevada 89, UNLV 60

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 11:27 pm
UNLV (6-8)

Mbacke Diong 3-10 2-2 8, Wood 4-15 2-2 13, Blake 2-10 0-0 4, Grill 4-9 2-2 11, Jenkins 4-12 2-2 13, Tillis 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 3-3 0-1 6, Del Cadia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 8-9 60.

NEVADA (11-7)

T.Coleman 3-4 0-0 8, Washington 2-8 1-3 5, Cambridge 6-9 2-2 17, Foster 2-4 0-1 5, Sherfield 6-11 1-2 15, Milling 2-2 0-0 6, Meeks 4-6 1-1 11, Hymes 5-7 4-6 16, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 1-2 2-2 4, Huseinovic 0-2 0-0 0, Courseault 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 31-55 13-19 89.

Halftime_Nevada 46-30. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 8-27 (Jenkins 3-5, Wood 3-11, Tillis 1-1, Grill 1-4, Del Cadia 0-1, Blake 0-5), Nevada 14-24 (Cambridge 3-5, Hymes 2-2, Milling 2-2, T.Coleman 2-3, Meeks 2-4, Sherfield 2-5, Foster 1-2, Huseinovic 0-1). Fouled Out_Jenkins. Rebounds_UNLV 33 (Mbacke Diong 9), Nevada 33 (Meeks 6). Assists_UNLV 11 (Blake 4), Nevada 21 (Sherfield 11). Total Fouls_UNLV 19, Nevada 15. A_50 (11,536).

