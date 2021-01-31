On Air: Federal News Network program
Nevada blitzes UNLV shooting 56% in a 29-point victory

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 11:39 pm
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 17 points and Grant Sherfield scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Nevada unloaded on UNLV with an 89-60 win on Sunday night.

Sherfield made 1 of 2 foul shots, followed with a 3-pointer with 10:53 before halftime, Nevada (11-7, 6-5 Mountain West Conference) led 26-13 and were up double digits the rest of the game.

The Wolfpack distributed 21 assists on 31-for-55 (56.4%) shooting, including 14 for 24 (58.3%) from 3-point range. Kwame Hymes scored 16 and Zane Meeks 11 off the bench for Nevada.

David Jenkins Jr. and Moses Wood each scored 13 points for UNLV (6-8, 3-4) and Caleb Grill 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

