New England 28, N.Y. Jets 14

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 4:09 pm
N.Y. Jets 0 7 7 0 14
New England 7 0 7 14 28

First Quarter

NE_White 7 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:23.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Herndon 21 pass from Darnold (McLaughlin kick), 1:40.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Adams 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 11:40.

NE_Newton 19 pass from Meyers (Folk kick), 2:22.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Asiasi 26 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 13:56.

NE_Michel 31 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:42.

A_0.

___

NYJ NE
First downs 21 23
Total Net Yards 350 404
Rushes-yards 25-111 29-166
Passing 239 238
Punt Returns 0-0 3-36
Kickoff Returns 3-58 3-55
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-17
Comp-Att-Int 23-34-2 22-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 3-23
Punts 5-37.4 6-45.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 6-47
Time of Possession 33:32 26:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Adams 11-47, Johnson 11-45, Berrios 2-16, Darnold 1-3. New England, Newton 11-79, Michel 16-76, Meyers 1-7, Byrd 1-4.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 23-34-2-266. New England, Newton 21-30-0-242, Meyers 1-1-0-19.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Herndon 7-63, Crowder 4-31, Perriman 3-84, Berrios 3-20, Johnson 2-23, Adams 2-12, Brown 1-18, Mims 1-15. New England, Meyers 6-68, White 4-31, Michel 3-60, Asiasi 2-39, Harry 2-17, Olszewski 2-14, Newton 1-19, Byrd 1-7, Keene 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

