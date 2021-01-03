New England 28, N.Y. Jets 14

|N.Y. Jets
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|New England
|7
|0
|7
|14
|—
|28
First Quarter
NE_White 7 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:23.
Second Quarter
NYJ_Herndon 21 pass from Darnold (McLaughlin kick), 1:40.
Third Quarter
NYJ_Adams 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 11:40.
NE_Newton 19 pass from Meyers (Folk kick), 2:22.
Fourth Quarter
NE_Asiasi 26 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 13:56.
NE_Michel 31 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:42.
A_0.
___
|
|NYJ
|NE
|First downs
|21
|23
|Total Net Yards
|350
|404
|Rushes-yards
|25-111
|29-166
|Passing
|239
|238
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-36
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|3-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-17
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-2
|22-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-27
|3-23
|Punts
|5-37.4
|6-45.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|6-47
|Time of Possession
|33:32
|26:28
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Adams 11-47, Johnson 11-45, Berrios 2-16, Darnold 1-3. New England, Newton 11-79, Michel 16-76, Meyers 1-7, Byrd 1-4.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 23-34-2-266. New England, Newton 21-30-0-242, Meyers 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Herndon 7-63, Crowder 4-31, Perriman 3-84, Berrios 3-20, Johnson 2-23, Adams 2-12, Brown 1-18, Mims 1-15. New England, Meyers 6-68, White 4-31, Michel 3-60, Asiasi 2-39, Harry 2-17, Olszewski 2-14, Newton 1-19, Byrd 1-7, Keene 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
