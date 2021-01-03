New Hampshire 62, Maine 58

NEW HAMPSHIRE (4-3)
Martinez 9-16 3-5 23, Mattos 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 1-1 3-3 5, Maultsby 2-6 2-5 6, Tchoukuiengo 1-6 5-5 7, Murphy 3-8 5-8 11, Lester 1-3 2-2 4, McClurg 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 20-28 62.
MAINE (1-4)
Ingo 4-8 2-6 10, Larsson 1-4 1-2 3, DuHart 3-9 0-1 7, Schildroth 2-4 0-0 6, Wright-McLeish 5-6 0-0 12, Adetogun 1-5 0-0 2, Yagodin 3-4 1-2 10, Turgut 1-2 0-0 2, Iluyomade 0-4 1-2 1, Okoh 1-1 2-4 5, Radakovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 7-17 58.
Halftime_New Hampshire 30-29. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 2-11 (Martinez 2-6, Lester 0-1, Maultsby 0-2, Murphy 0-2), Maine 9-22 (Yagodin 3-4, Wright-McLeish 2-3, Schildroth 2-4, Okoh 1-1, DuHart 1-4, Iluyomade 0-1, Larsson 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Adetogun 0-3). Rebounds_New Hampshire 23 (Martinez 7), Maine 28 (Ingo 17). Assists_New Hampshire 8 (Tchoukuiengo 4), Maine 14 (Schildroth, Adetogun 3). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 17, Maine 26.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments